Chet Holmgren And Thunder Square Off Against 76ers On March 23

In his last game, a 132-111 win over the Wizards on March 21, Holmgren put up 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Holmgren is tops on his team in rebounding (9.0 per game), and averages 17.2 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.1 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

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