Chet Holmgren And Thunder Square Off Against 76ers On March 23
Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, March 23. Holmgren's points prop was 16.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game, a 132-111 win over the Wizards on March 21, Holmgren put up 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Holmgren is tops on his team in rebounding (9.0 per game), and averages 17.2 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks.
Opposing teams are averaging 116.1 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.