Cedric Coward And Grizzlies Square Off Against Spurs On March 25
Cedric Coward and the Memphis Grizzlies play the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, March 25. Coward's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Coward tallied 15 points and seven rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 125-118 win over the Nuggets on March 18. Coward is tops on his squad in both points (13.4 per game) and boards (6.2), and averages 2.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.
The Spurs rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.7 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.