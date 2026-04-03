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Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies

Cedric Coward

Memphis Grizzlies • #23 SG

Cedric Coward And Grizzlies Play Raptors On April 3

Cedric Coward and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Toronto Raptors on Friday, April 3. Coward's points prop was 13.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Coward tallied 15 points in his last action, a 130-119 loss to the Knicks on April 1. Coward paces his squad in both points (13.4 per game) and boards (5.9), and averages 2.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, giving up 112.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cedric Coward

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