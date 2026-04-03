Cedric Coward And Grizzlies Play Raptors On April 3

Coward tallied 15 points in his last action, a 130-119 loss to the Knicks on April 1. Coward paces his squad in both points (13.4 per game) and boards (5.9), and averages 2.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, giving up 112.3 points per game.

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