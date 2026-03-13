Cedric Coward And Grizzlies Take On Pistons On March 13

In his most recent game, a 139-129 loss to the 76ers on March 10, Coward tallied 13 points and 16 rebounds. Coward leads his team in both points (13.4 per game) and boards (6.4), and averages 2.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

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