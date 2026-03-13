FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies

Cedric Coward

Memphis Grizzlies • #23 SG

Cedric Coward And Grizzlies Take On Pistons On March 13

Cedric Coward and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Detroit Pistons on Friday, March 13. Coward's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 139-129 loss to the 76ers on March 10, Coward tallied 13 points and 16 rebounds. Coward leads his team in both points (13.4 per game) and boards (6.4), and averages 2.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cedric Coward

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Memphis GrizzliesRecent Memphis Grizzlies Player News

View All Memphis Grizzlies Player News