Cedric Coward And Grizzlies Face Nuggets On March 18

Coward totaled 17 points and five assists in his last appearance, a 132-107 loss to the Bulls on March 16. Coward is tops on his squad in both points (13.3 per game) and boards (6.2), and averages 2.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Nuggets rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.4 points per game.

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