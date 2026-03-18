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Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies

Cedric Coward

Memphis Grizzlies • #23 SG

Cedric Coward And Grizzlies Face Nuggets On March 18

Cedric Coward and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, March 18. Coward's points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Coward totaled 17 points and five assists in his last appearance, a 132-107 loss to the Bulls on March 16. Coward is tops on his squad in both points (13.3 per game) and boards (6.2), and averages 2.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Nuggets rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cedric Coward

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