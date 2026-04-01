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Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies

Cedric Coward

Memphis Grizzlies • #23 SG

Cedric Coward And Grizzlies Take On Knicks On April 1

Cedric Coward and the Memphis Grizzlies play the New York Knicks on Wednesday, April 1. Coward's points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Coward totaled seven points in his last appearance, a 131-105 loss to the Suns on March 30. Coward is tops on his team in both points (13.3 per game) and boards (6.1), and averages 2.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 110.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cedric Coward

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