Cedric Coward And Grizzlies Take On Knicks On April 1

Coward totaled seven points in his last appearance, a 131-105 loss to the Suns on March 30. Coward is tops on his team in both points (13.3 per game) and boards (6.1), and averages 2.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 110.5 points per contest.

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