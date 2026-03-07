FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies

Cedric Coward

Memphis Grizzlies • #23 SG

Cedric Coward And Grizzlies Square Off Against Clippers On March 7

Cedric Coward and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, March 7. Coward's points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 117-110 loss to the Timberwolves on March 3, Coward totaled 15 points. Coward is tops on his team in both points (13.3 per game) and boards (6.1), and averages 2.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 112.1 points per contest against the Clippers, which ranks their defense ninth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cedric Coward

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Memphis GrizzliesRecent Memphis Grizzlies Player News

View All Memphis Grizzlies Player News