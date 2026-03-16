Cedric Coward And Grizzlies Take On Bulls On March 16

Last time out on March 13, Coward put up seven points in a 126-110 loss to the Pistons. Coward leads his team in both points (13.3 per game) and boards (6.3), and averages 2.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Bulls are allowing 120.2 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.

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