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Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies

Cedric Coward

Memphis Grizzlies • #23 SG

Cedric Coward And Grizzlies Take On Bulls On March 16

Cedric Coward and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Chicago Bulls on Monday, March 16. Coward's points prop was 12.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 13, Coward put up seven points in a 126-110 loss to the Pistons. Coward leads his team in both points (13.3 per game) and boards (6.3), and averages 2.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Bulls are allowing 120.2 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cedric Coward

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