Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder

Cason Wallace

Oklahoma City Thunder • #22 PG

Cason Wallace And Thunder Take On Warriors On March 7

Cason Wallace and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, March 7. Wallace's points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 4, Wallace recorded four points and four steals in a 103-100 win over the Knicks. Wallace is averaging 8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

