Cason Wallace And Thunder Take On Warriors On March 7

In his last game on March 4, Wallace recorded four points and four steals in a 103-100 win over the Knicks. Wallace is averaging 8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.