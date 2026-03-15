Cason Wallace And Thunder Play Timberwolves On March 15

Wallace put up four points and two steals in his most recent game, a 104-102 win over the Celtics on March 12. Wallace is averaging 8.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 14th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.1 points per game.

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