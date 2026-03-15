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Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder

Cason Wallace

Oklahoma City Thunder • #22 PG

Cason Wallace And Thunder Play Timberwolves On March 15

Cason Wallace and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, March 15. Wallace's points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Wallace put up four points and two steals in his most recent game, a 104-102 win over the Celtics on March 12. Wallace is averaging 8.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 14th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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