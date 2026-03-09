FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder

Cason Wallace

Oklahoma City Thunder • #22 PG

Cason Wallace And Thunder Take On Nuggets On March 9

Cason Wallace and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Denver Nuggets on Monday, March 9. Wallace's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 104-97 win over the Warriors on March 7, Wallace put up nine points and four steals. Wallace is averaging 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cason Wallace

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Oklahoma City ThunderRecent Oklahoma City Thunder Player News

View All Oklahoma City Thunder Player News