Cason Wallace And Thunder Play Nets On March 18

In his last game on March 17, Wallace posted nine points in a 113-108 win over the Magic. Wallace is averaging 8.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.6 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the NBA in points allowed.

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