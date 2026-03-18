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Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder

Cason Wallace

Oklahoma City Thunder • #22 PG

Cason Wallace And Thunder Play Nets On March 18

Cason Wallace and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, March 18. Wallace's points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 17, Wallace posted nine points in a 113-108 win over the Magic. Wallace is averaging 8.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.6 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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