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Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder

Cason Wallace

Oklahoma City Thunder • #22 PG

Cason Wallace And Thunder Face Magic On March 17

Cason Wallace and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, March 17. Wallace's points prop was 6.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 15, Wallace posted four points, six rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks in a 116-103 win over the Timberwolves. Wallace is averaging 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 114.2 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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