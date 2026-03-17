Cason Wallace And Thunder Face Magic On March 17

In his last game on March 15, Wallace posted four points, six rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks in a 116-103 win over the Timberwolves. Wallace is averaging 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 114.2 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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