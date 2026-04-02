Cason Wallace And Thunder Take On Lakers On April 2

Wallace tallied nine points in his last appearance, a 114-110 win over the Pistons on March 30. Wallace is averaging 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 12th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.7 points per game.

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