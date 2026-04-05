Cason Wallace And Thunder Play Jazz On April 5

Wallace had eight points in his most recent game, a 139-96 win over the Lakers on April 2. Wallace is averaging 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, surrendering 125.6 points per contest.

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