Cason Wallace And Thunder Take On Celtics On March 25
Cason Wallace and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, March 25. Wallace's points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Wallace totaled five points in his most recent appearance, a 123-103 win over the 76ers on March 23. Wallace is averaging 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, surrendering 107 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.