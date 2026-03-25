Cason Wallace And Thunder Take On Celtics On March 25

Wallace totaled five points in his most recent appearance, a 123-103 win over the 76ers on March 23. Wallace is averaging 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, surrendering 107 points per contest.

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