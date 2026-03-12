Cason Wallace And Thunder Play Celtics On March 12
Cason Wallace and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Boston Celtics on Thursday, March 12. Wallace's points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 9, Wallace recorded four points in a 129-126 win over the Nuggets. Wallace is averaging 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.2 points per contest.
