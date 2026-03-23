Cason Wallace And Thunder Take On 76ers On March 23

Wallace had four points in his most recent action, a 132-111 win over the Wizards on March 21. Wallace is averaging 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.1 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

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