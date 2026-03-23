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Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder

Cason Wallace

Oklahoma City Thunder • #22 PG

Cason Wallace And Thunder Take On 76ers On March 23

Cason Wallace and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, March 23. Wallace's points prop was 7.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Wallace had four points in his most recent action, a 132-111 win over the Wizards on March 21. Wallace is averaging 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.1 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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