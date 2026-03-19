Caris LeVert And Pistons Take On Wizards On March 19

In his last game on March 17, LeVert recorded 10 points in a 130-117 win over the Wizards. LeVert is averaging 7.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are giving up 123.8 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league.

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