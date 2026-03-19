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Caris LeVert
Detroit Pistons

Caris LeVert

Detroit Pistons • #8 SG

Caris LeVert And Pistons Take On Wizards On March 19

Caris LeVert and the Detroit Pistons play the Washington Wizards on Thursday, March 19. LeVert's points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 17, LeVert recorded 10 points in a 130-117 win over the Wizards. LeVert is averaging 7.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are giving up 123.8 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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