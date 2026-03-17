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Caris LeVert
Detroit Pistons

Caris LeVert

Detroit Pistons • #8 SG

Caris LeVert And Pistons Square Off Against Wizards On March 17

Caris LeVert and the Detroit Pistons play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, March 17. LeVert's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

LeVert had nine points in his most recent action, a 119-108 loss to the Raptors on March 15. LeVert is averaging 7.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 123.7 points per contest against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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