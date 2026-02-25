FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Caris LeVert And Pistons Face Thunder On Feb. 25

Caris LeVert and the Detroit Pistons play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Feb. 25. LeVert's points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last action, a 114-103 loss to the Spurs on Feb. 23, LeVert had five points. LeVert is averaging 7.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

