FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Caris LeVert
Detroit Pistons

Caris LeVert

Detroit Pistons • #8 SG

Caris LeVert And Pistons Play Pelicans On March 26

Caris LeVert and the Detroit Pistons play the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, March 26. LeVert's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 25, LeVert recorded four points in a 130-129 loss to the Hawks. LeVert is averaging 7.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 119.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Caris LeVert

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Detroit PistonsRecent Detroit Pistons Player News

View All Detroit Pistons Player News