Caris LeVert And Pistons Play Pelicans On March 26

In his last game on March 25, LeVert recorded four points in a 130-129 loss to the Hawks. LeVert is averaging 7.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 119.2 points per game.

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