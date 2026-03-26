Caris LeVert And Pistons Play Pelicans On March 26
Caris LeVert and the Detroit Pistons play the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, March 26. LeVert's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 25, LeVert recorded four points in a 130-129 loss to the Hawks. LeVert is averaging 7.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
The Pelicans rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 119.2 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.