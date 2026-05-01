Caris LeVert And Pistons Square Off Against Magic In Game 6

Last time out on April 29, LeVert posted two points in a 116-109 win over the Magic. LeVert averaged 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 115.1 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

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