Caris LeVert And Pistons Square Off Against Magic In Game 6
Caris LeVert and the Detroit Pistons play the Orlando Magic Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 1. LeVert's points prop was 5.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on April 29, LeVert posted two points in a 116-109 win over the Magic. LeVert averaged 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are averaging 115.1 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.