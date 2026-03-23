Caris LeVert And Pistons Square Off Against Lakers On March 23

LeVert tallied five points and five assists in his most recent appearance, a 115-101 win over the Warriors on March 20. LeVert is averaging 7.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers are allowing 114.9 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the league.

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