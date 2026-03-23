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Caris LeVert
Detroit Pistons

Caris LeVert

Detroit Pistons • #8 SG

Caris LeVert And Pistons Square Off Against Lakers On March 23

Caris LeVert and the Detroit Pistons play the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, March 23. LeVert's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

LeVert tallied five points and five assists in his most recent appearance, a 115-101 win over the Warriors on March 20. LeVert is averaging 7.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers are allowing 114.9 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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