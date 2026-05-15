Caris LeVert And Pistons Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 6

LeVert tallied seven points in his last action, a 117-113 loss to the Cavaliers on May 13. LeVert averaged 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.4 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

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