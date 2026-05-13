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Caris LeVert
Detroit Pistons

Caris LeVert

Detroit Pistons • #8 SG

Caris LeVert And Pistons Face Cavaliers In Game 5

Caris LeVert and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 5 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, May 13. LeVert's points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on May 11, LeVert posted 24 points in a 112-103 loss to the Cavaliers. LeVert averaged 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.4 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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