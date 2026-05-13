Caris LeVert And Pistons Face Cavaliers In Game 5

Last time out on May 11, LeVert posted 24 points in a 112-103 loss to the Cavaliers. LeVert averaged 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.4 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

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