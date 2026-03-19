Cameron Payne And 76ers Face Kings On March 19

Payne tallied five points and three steals in his most recent game, a 124-96 loss to the Nuggets on March 17. Payne is averaging 7.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 120.7 points per contest.

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