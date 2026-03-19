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Cameron Payne
Philadelphia 76ers

Cameron Payne

Philadelphia 76ers • #20 PG

Cameron Payne And 76ers Face Kings On March 19

Cameron Payne and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, March 19. Payne's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Payne tallied five points and three steals in his most recent game, a 124-96 loss to the Nuggets on March 17. Payne is averaging 7.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 120.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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