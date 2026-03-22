Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 22

Johnson put up six points and two steals in his most recent action, a 121-115 win over the Raptors on March 20. Johnson is averaging 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 21st in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 117.1 points per game.

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