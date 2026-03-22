FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets

Cameron Johnson

Denver Nuggets • #23 SF

Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 22

Cameron Johnson and the Denver Nuggets play the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 22. Johnson's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Johnson put up six points and two steals in his most recent action, a 121-115 win over the Raptors on March 20. Johnson is averaging 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 21st in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 117.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cameron Johnson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Denver NuggetsRecent Denver Nuggets Player News

View All Denver Nuggets Player News