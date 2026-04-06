Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Square Off Against Trail Blazers On April 6

In his last game on April 4, Johnson put up 17 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 136-134 win over the Spurs. Johnson is averaging 12.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 115.9 points per game, which ranks 17th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.