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Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets

Cameron Johnson

Denver Nuggets • #23 SF

Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Square Off Against Trail Blazers On April 6

Cameron Johnson and the Denver Nuggets play the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, April 6. Johnson's points prop was 12.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 4, Johnson put up 17 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 136-134 win over the Spurs. Johnson is averaging 12.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 115.9 points per game, which ranks 17th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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