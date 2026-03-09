FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets

Cameron Johnson

Denver Nuggets • #23 SF

Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Play Thunder On March 9

Cameron Johnson and the Denver Nuggets play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, March 9. Johnson's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 142-103 loss to the Knicks on March 6, Johnson tallied 10 points and five assists. Johnson is averaging 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cameron Johnson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Denver NuggetsRecent Denver Nuggets Player News

View All Denver Nuggets Player News