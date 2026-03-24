Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Face Suns On March 24

Johnson had 19 points and two steals in his last action, a 128-112 win over the Trail Blazers on March 22. Johnson is averaging 11.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are allowing 111 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

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