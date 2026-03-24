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Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets

Cameron Johnson

Denver Nuggets • #23 SF

Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Face Suns On March 24

Cameron Johnson and the Denver Nuggets play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, March 24. Johnson's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Johnson had 19 points and two steals in his last action, a 128-112 win over the Trail Blazers on March 22. Johnson is averaging 11.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are allowing 111 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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