Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets

Cameron Johnson

Denver Nuggets • #23 SF

Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Play Spurs On March 12

Cameron Johnson and the Denver Nuggets play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, March 12. Johnson's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 11, Johnson put up 17 points, four assists, two steals and two blocks in a 129-93 win over the Rockets. Johnson is averaging 11.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Cameron Johnson

