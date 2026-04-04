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Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets

Cameron Johnson

Denver Nuggets • #23 SF

Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Take On Spurs On April 4

Cameron Johnson and the Denver Nuggets play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, April 4. Johnson's points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Johnson tallied 19 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 130-117 win over the Jazz on April 1. Johnson is averaging 11.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are allowing 111.1 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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