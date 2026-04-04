Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Take On Spurs On April 4

Johnson tallied 19 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 130-117 win over the Jazz on April 1. Johnson is averaging 11.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are allowing 111.1 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

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