Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Face Rockets On March 11
Cameron Johnson and the Denver Nuggets play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, March 11. Johnson's points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
In his last game on March 9, Johnson put up six points in a 129-126 loss to the Thunder. Johnson is averaging 11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Rockets are surrendering 109.7 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.