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Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets

Cameron Johnson

Denver Nuggets • #23 SF

Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Face Raptors On March 20

Cameron Johnson and the Denver Nuggets play the Toronto Raptors on Friday, March 20. Johnson's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 125-118 loss to the Grizzlies on March 18, Johnson totaled 20 points and six rebounds. Johnson is averaging 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.8 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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