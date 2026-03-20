Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Face Raptors On March 20

In his most recent game, a 125-118 loss to the Grizzlies on March 18, Johnson totaled 20 points and six rebounds. Johnson is averaging 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.8 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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