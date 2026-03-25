Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Square Off Against Mavericks On March 25

Last time out on March 24, Johnson posted 14 points in a 125-123 win over the Suns. Johnson is averaging 11.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are allowing 119.0 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the NBA.

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