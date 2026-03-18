Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Face Grizzlies On March 18

In his most recent game, a 124-96 win over the 76ers on March 17, Johnson tallied 18 points. Johnson is averaging 11.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 118.6 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

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