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Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets

Cameron Johnson

Denver Nuggets • #23 SF

Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Face Grizzlies On March 18

Cameron Johnson and the Denver Nuggets play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, March 18. Johnson's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 124-96 win over the 76ers on March 17, Johnson tallied 18 points. Johnson is averaging 11.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 118.6 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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