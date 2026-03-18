Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Square Off Against 76ers On March 17
Cameron Johnson and the Denver Nuggets play the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, March 17. Johnson's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
Last time out on March 14, Johnson recorded 18 points in a 127-125 loss to the Lakers. Johnson is averaging 11.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The 76ers are allowing 116 points per game, which ranks 17th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.