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Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies

Cam Spencer

Memphis Grizzlies • #24 SG

Cam Spencer And Grizzlies Face Spurs On March 25

Cam Spencer and the Memphis Grizzlies play the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, March 25. Spencer's points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 21, Spencer recorded four assists and two steals in a 124-101 loss to the Hornets. Spencer is tops on his team in assists with 5.4 per game, and averages 11.2 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Spurs rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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