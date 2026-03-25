Cam Spencer And Grizzlies Face Spurs On March 25

In his last game on March 21, Spencer recorded four assists and two steals in a 124-101 loss to the Hornets. Spencer is tops on his team in assists with 5.4 per game, and averages 11.2 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Spurs rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.7 points per contest.

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