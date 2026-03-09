FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies

Cam Spencer

Memphis Grizzlies • #24 SG

Cam Spencer And Grizzlies Square Off Against Nets On March 9

Cam Spencer and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, March 9. Spencer's points prop was 12.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 123-120 loss to the Clippers on March 7, Spencer totaled 12 points and four assists. Spencer leads his team in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 11.4 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Nets are allowing 115.6 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cam Spencer

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Memphis GrizzliesRecent Memphis Grizzlies Player News

View All Memphis Grizzlies Player News