Cam Spencer And Grizzlies Square Off Against Nets On March 9

In his last action, a 123-120 loss to the Clippers on March 7, Spencer totaled 12 points and four assists. Spencer leads his team in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 11.4 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Nets are allowing 115.6 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.