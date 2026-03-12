FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies

Cam Spencer

Memphis Grizzlies • #24 SG

Cam Spencer And Grizzlies Play Mavericks On March 12

Cam Spencer and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, March 12. Spencer's points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 139-129 loss to the 76ers on March 10, Spencer had 12 points. Spencer paces his squad in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 11.3 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Mavericks rank 22nd in the league in points allowed, conceding 117.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cam Spencer

