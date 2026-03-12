Cam Spencer And Grizzlies Play Mavericks On March 12

In his last appearance, a 139-129 loss to the 76ers on March 10, Spencer had 12 points. Spencer paces his squad in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 11.3 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Mavericks rank 22nd in the league in points allowed, conceding 117.8 points per game.

