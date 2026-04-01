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Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies

Cam Spencer

Memphis Grizzlies • #24 SG

Cam Spencer And Grizzlies Take On Knicks On April 1

Cam Spencer and the Memphis Grizzlies play the New York Knicks on Wednesday, April 1. Spencer's points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 131-105 loss to the Suns on March 30, Spencer put up 16 points and five assists. Spencer is tops on his squad in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 11.1 points and 2.6 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 110.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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