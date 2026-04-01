Cam Spencer And Grizzlies Take On Knicks On April 1

In his last game, a 131-105 loss to the Suns on March 30, Spencer put up 16 points and five assists. Spencer is tops on his squad in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 11.1 points and 2.6 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 110.5 points per contest.

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