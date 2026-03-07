Cam Spencer And Grizzlies Take On Clippers On March 7
Cam Spencer and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, March 7. Spencer's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Spencer put up 12 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in his most recent action, a 122-114 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 4. Spencer leads his team in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 11.4 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.
The Clippers are allowing 112.1 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.