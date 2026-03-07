FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies

Cam Spencer

Memphis Grizzlies • #24 SG

Cam Spencer And Grizzlies Take On Clippers On March 7

Cam Spencer and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, March 7. Spencer's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Spencer put up 12 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in his most recent action, a 122-114 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 4. Spencer leads his team in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 11.4 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Clippers are allowing 112.1 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cam Spencer

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Memphis GrizzliesRecent Memphis Grizzlies Player News

View All Memphis Grizzlies Player News