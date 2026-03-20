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Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies

Cam Spencer

Memphis Grizzlies • #24 SG

Cam Spencer And Grizzlies Square Off Against Celtics On March 20

Cam Spencer and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Boston Celtics on Friday, March 20. Spencer's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 125-118 win over the Nuggets on March 18, Spencer put up eight points. Spencer paces his squad in assists with 5.4 per game, and averages 11.4 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 107 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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