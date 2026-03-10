FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham

Detroit Pistons • #2 SG

Cade Cunningham And Pistons Play Nets On March 10

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons play the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, March 10. Cunningham's points prop was 25.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 8, Cunningham put up 26 points and 10 assists in a 121-110 loss to the Heat. Cunningham paces his squad in both points (25.2 per game) and assists (9.8), and averages 5.7 boards. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Nets are conceding 115.6 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cade Cunningham

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Detroit PistonsRecent Detroit Pistons Player News

View All Detroit Pistons Player News