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Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham

Detroit Pistons • #2 SG

Cade Cunningham And Pistons Play Magic In Game 7

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons play the Orlando Magic Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 3. Cunningham's points prop was 28.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Cunningham totaled 32 points, 10 rebounds and four steals in his last action, a 93-79 win over the Magic on May 1. Cunningham averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic are surrendering 115.1 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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