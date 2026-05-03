Cade Cunningham And Pistons Play Magic In Game 7

Cunningham totaled 32 points, 10 rebounds and four steals in his last action, a 93-79 win over the Magic on May 1. Cunningham averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic are surrendering 115.1 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

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