Cade Cunningham And Pistons Face Heat On March 8

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons play the Miami Heat on Sunday, March 8. Cunningham's points prop was 24.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 5, Cunningham recorded 26 points and eight assists in a 121-106 loss to the Spurs. Cunningham leads his squad in both points (25.2 per game) and assists (9.8), and averages 5.8 boards. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 116.6 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

