Cade Cunningham And Pistons Face Grizzlies On March 13

In his last game, a 131-109 win over the 76ers on March 12, Cunningham tallied eight points, 13 assists and two steals. Cunningham is tops on his team in both points (24.8 per game) and assists (10.0), and averages 5.6 boards. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Grizzlies are conceding 118.3 points per game, which ranks 24th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.