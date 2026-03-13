FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham

Detroit Pistons • #2 SG

Cade Cunningham And Pistons Face Grizzlies On March 13

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, March 13. Cunningham's points prop was 22.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 131-109 win over the 76ers on March 12, Cunningham tallied eight points, 13 assists and two steals. Cunningham is tops on his team in both points (24.8 per game) and assists (10.0), and averages 5.6 boards. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Grizzlies are conceding 118.3 points per game, which ranks 24th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cade Cunningham

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Detroit PistonsRecent Detroit Pistons Player News

View All Detroit Pistons Player News