Cade Cunningham And Pistons Play Cavaliers In Game 7

In his last game on May 15, Cunningham recorded 21 points and eight assists in a 115-94 win over the Cavaliers. Cunningham averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.4 points per contest.

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