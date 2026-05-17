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Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham

Detroit Pistons • #2 SG

Cade Cunningham And Pistons Play Cavaliers In Game 7

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 7 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 17. Cunningham's points prop was 26.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on May 15, Cunningham recorded 21 points and eight assists in a 115-94 win over the Cavaliers. Cunningham averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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