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Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham

Detroit Pistons • #2 SG

Cade Cunningham And Pistons Take On Cavaliers In Game 6

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 15. Cunningham's points prop was 26.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 117-113 loss to the Cavaliers on May 13, Cunningham totaled 39 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals. Cunningham averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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