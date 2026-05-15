Cade Cunningham And Pistons Take On Cavaliers In Game 6

In his last appearance, a 117-113 loss to the Cavaliers on May 13, Cunningham totaled 39 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals. Cunningham averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.4 points per contest.

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